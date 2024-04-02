Microsoft is working on an AI chatbot for Xbox that will be used to automate support tasks, writes The Verge.

It is reported that the chatbot will be connected to Microsoft’s internal documentation and will be able to answer user requests regarding refunds, games, and other technical issues.

“We are testing an Xbox Support Virtual Agent, an internal prototype of an animated character that can query Xbox Support topics with voice or text. The prototype makes it easier and quicker for players to get help with support topics using natural language, taking information from existing Xbox Support pages,” said Haiyan Zhang, General Manager of Game AI at Xbox.

Microsoft is currently testing the chatbot with questions about console breakdowns, problems with paid subscriptions, refunds, etc. The chatbot is also being tested with questions about the placement of Minecraft Realms servers based on subscriptions.

It is not yet known when the chatbot will be used or at least tested with users.