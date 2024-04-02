Another trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has been released. The film is due for release in Ukrainian theaters on May 9, 2024.

The film was directed by Wes Ball, who breathed new life into the franchise. The film takes place several generations after the reign of Caesar.

“Apes are the dominant species living harmoniously with one another and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape will undertake a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike,” reads the description to the film.

Among the actors in the movie: Owen Teague (It), Freya Allan (The Witcher), Kevin Durand (Noah, Real Steel), Peter Macon, William Macy and others.