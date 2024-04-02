Amazon Web Services is expanding its program of free loans for startups. The company will now cover the cost of using large artificial intelligence models, reports Reuters.

“This is another gift that we’re making back to the startup ecosystem, in exchange for what we hope is startups continue to choose AWS as their first stop,” said Howard Wright, vice president and global head of startups at AWS.

Amazon will allow startups to cover the cost of using AI models, including Anthropic, Meta, Mistral AI, and Cohere, with credits for cloud services.

Howard Wright also says that such a system will help increase the revenue of Anthropic, an artificial intelligence company in which Amazon has invested $4 billion.

In addition to AWS, similar promotions are held by Microsoft Azure, which issues credits that can be used to pay for the use of OpenAI, and Google, which offers credits for the use of more than 130 Vortex AI models.