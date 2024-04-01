It seems that Ford is preparing a new compact crossover that could be the successor to the Ford EcoSport. The publication CARSCOOPS shows a patent image of the new car, which will be intended for emerging markets: India, China, South America.

At first glance, this is far from Ukraine, and such a car is unlikely to come to us. But it’s worth remembering the first Ford EcoSport crossover: it also started out in distant foreign markets, but later a European version appeared and the car was sold in Ukraine through authorized dealers. And unlike the more youthful Ford Puma model, the Ford EcoSport crossover was more relaxed in design, but also more practical and more affordable.

However, this time, according to the patent images, the new Ford EcoSport crossover can combine practicality and style. Just look at the wide radiator grille, two-story headlights, a separate front pillar and a massive rear roof pillar, developed wheel arch linings, and concave side surfaces. It seems that the designers have really worked hard on the new Ford EcoSport.

The technical part of the new Ford EcoSport promises the use of the VX-772 platform and a 1.5-liter turbo engine. However, it is also worth mentioning the American versions of the first Ford EcoSport, which once received atmospheric engines and all-wheel drive, unlike the European versions of Ford EcoSport with only front-wheel drive and a turbo engine.

So now we are getting only the first information about the possibility of a new Ford EcoSport for India and China, but later this car may repeat the history of its predecessor: it may become a global model and end up in Ukraine.