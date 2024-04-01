Microsoft will start selling Teams and Office 365 separately worldwide as a result of an antitrust investigation. This was reported by Reuters.

On August 31, 2023, the company has already split the sales of both products in the European Union and Switzerland. Now the split will take effect globally.

«To ensure clarity for our customers, we are extending the steps we took last year to unbundle Teams from M365 and O365 in the European Economic Area and Switzerland to customers globally», – said a Microsoft spokesperson.

The European Commission launched an investigation into the merger of Office and Teams back in 2020 after a complaint from Salesforce, the owners of Slack. The complaint claimed that bundling Office with Teams created unfair competition.

Users who already have such a set will be able to continue to renew their subscription or switch to new offers. For new customers, both services will also be available separately.