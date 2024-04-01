Liberty Media, the American company that has owned the Formula 1 World Championship since 2017, buys 86% of Dorna Sports, the exclusive owner of commercial rights to the MotoGP and Superbike World Championships.

The acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of 2024, subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals and authorizations from competition and foreign investment authorities in various jurisdictions.

“This is the perfect next step in the evolution of MotoGP, and we are excited for what this milestone brings to Dorna, the MotoGP paddock and racing fans,” said Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna.

MotoGP motorcycle racing was first held in 1949 and at that time had only six rounds in Europe. Since then, the championship has grown significantly and in the 2024 season will feature 21 races in 17 countries on 5 continents.

In addition, Liberty Media will also acquire the rights to Moto2 and Moto3, MotoE, Superbike World Championship and the FIM Women’s World Championship.