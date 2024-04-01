Google is testing the ability to automatically archive and delete inactive tabs in the Chrome browser on Android.

The mechanism is quite simple. After a certain period of inactivity, Chrome automatically archives inactive tabs. You won’t see the archived tabs anymore, but you can restore them if you need to.

When it comes to deleting tabs, users will be able to set Chrome to delete them after a certain period of inactivity. This feature will free up memory and improve browser performance.

Users will be able to customize the time after which inactive tabs will be archived or deleted.

Specific details, user interface (UI), and options are still pending as the feature is still under active development.