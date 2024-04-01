A new trailer for the next season of Doctor Who has been released. The first two episodes will be shown on May 11 on Disney+ and BBC iPlayer. The show will also continue to air on BBC One in prime time.

The role of the Fifteenth Doctor in the new season goes to actor Shuti Gatwa, and he will be joined by Millie Gibson, who will play Ruby Sunday. The actors made their debut last year in the show’s Christmas episode.

Steven Moffat, who wrote the script from the ninth season (with Christopher Eccleston) to the twelfth season (with Peter Capaldi), has also returned to the series.

Moffat wrote the script for the first episode of the new season, followed by Kate Herron and Briony Redman.