April 1 is always a difficult day to go online. Everyone, from ordinary social media users to large companies, tries to make a joke. Therefore, you should be quite careful when consuming news on April Fools’ Day.

However, apart from the desire to mislead someone, April Fools’ Day also provides a lot of funny news and potentially even good ideas that companies approach with creativity and humor.

This year is no exception, and many companies have already made their “announcements.” For example, Razer showed a new ultimatum Cthulhu gaming chair. It has eight tentacles, similar to those used by Dr. Octopus.

Thanks to artificial intelligence, these tentacles will supposedly serve players food, drinks, headphones, massage, and even shave if necessary. However, there is a caveat: once you sit down in Cthulhu, you will never be able to get up.

I wonder if these tentacles will be able to spread out the 97,619 3.5-inch floppy disks on which CD Projekt Red plans to release the Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition.

If you miss the good ol' days when game installation was a true ritual, then you'll love the limited Floppy Edition of Cyberpunk 2077! 🕹️ Wishlist now at https://t.co/ERqCf8eNj2 and be prepared for a truck delivery of 97,619 🚚⬅️💾 3.5" diskettes! More: https://t.co/qgHVzHjMF4

Meanwhile, Netflix has presented a new show PHYSICAT: 100, where 100 cats in their best physical shape will compete in a series of challenging tests to become the last one to scratch

One hundred catestants in top physical shape will compete in a series of grueling challenges to claim the honor as the last one scratching. It's meow or never! PHYSICAT: 100 is now playing.

The Pokemon Company has announced Pokemon Sleep World Champions, where each participant will compete to see who has the best sleep training, how quickly they can enter a deep sleep state, and how much and how well they can sleep.

It’s not a bad idea for a tournament that many people would love to participate in.

Continuing with the Pokemon theme, the developers of Palworld, the incredibly successful game that has sold millions of copies, have announced Pal♡world! ~More Than Just Pals~, a visual novel where players will have to communicate, date, and develop relationships with different characters.

The release date is April 1, 2025. Who knows, maybe next year we will see this release as another April Fools’ Day joke.

Nothing has announced the incredibly compact and small Nothing Phone (2a) Micro. Actually, Sony also announced another micro-smartphone Xperia 5 V micro, but with a note that the actual size may vary.

But Oppo went even further and introduced Eau de Innovation, the world’s first smartphone with a retractable perfume dispenser.

“Eau de Innovation takes the pop-up concept to a new level by incorporating a perfume dispenser that gives you that fresh tech smell on demand,” the company writes.

"Eau de Innovation takes the pop-up concept to a new level by incorporating a perfume dispenser that gives you that fresh tech smell on demand," the company writes. Get that fresh unboxing smell every time — at the touch of a button — with #EaudeInnovation, the world's first-ever smartphone with a pop-up perfume dispenser. Coming soon.

Since April Fools’ Day is not over yet, we can expect even more such “announcements” today.