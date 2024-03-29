Microsoft seems to be preparing a white version of its Xbox Series X console without a disk drive. The Exporter published photos of the white Xbox Series X, which show that it is a diskless system with the same design as the previous black Xbox Series X.

The white coating seems to be identical to the same color of the Xbox Series S. The publication reports that this white Xbox Series X will have some internal components updated, including the radiator used to cool the console.

Last month, the Examiner claimed that this white Xbox Series X could appear in June or July at a price of $50-100 less than the current retail price of the Xbox Series X – $499.