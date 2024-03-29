The Pixel 8 will get Gemini Nano support in the next Pixel update as part of a developer preview, 9to5Google reports.

In December, Google announced Gemini Nano as its mobile-optimized LLM and said that it would become an integral part of Android in the future – but in its own lineup, it managed to implement the technology only in the Pixel 8 Pro.

Google has previously explained the impossibility of integrating Gemini Nano into the Pixel 8 by “hardware limitations”. The Pixel has 8 GB of RAM compared to 12 GB in the Pixel 8 Pro. This is the main hardware difference between the two smartphones.

It seems that Google has found a way to run LLM on less RAM.