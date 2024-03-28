A Twisted Path to Renown, a multiplayer extraction shooter from Ukrainian studio Game Labs, has received a page on Steam and an estimated release date in Early Access – June 2024.

The game will take place in America in 1899, where you can fully experience the spirit of those times. Players will have to immerse themselves in a player-driven economy, a complex crafting system, research, and more.

In addition to building their own business and increasing their wealth, players will have access to a large number of different weapons, the ability to hunt wild animals and carefully enter the territories of the military, enemy bandit camps, farmers or indigenous people.

Players will have various opportunities to obtain new resources and rewards, from hunting to expeditions, but no matter what the choice, danger is inevitable.

Game Labs promises that A Twisted Path to Renown will feature a lot of authentic weapons, realistic survival elements, crafting with which you can create almost anything, an interesting hunting system, and much more.

If you don’t want to wait for the release on Steam, A Twisted Path to Renown can be purchased on the developer’s official website and you can play right away. Moreover, the game is currently on sale at a discount.

Kyiv-based Game Labs, which in May 2021 became part of the Swedish game holding company Stillfront, is known for the Ultimate General / Ultimate Admiral strategy series and the game This Land is My Land. Since its founding in 2013, the studio has already released 6 games, and three more projects, including A Twisted Path to Renown, are at various stages of production.