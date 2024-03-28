NetEase Games has presented Marvel Rivals, a free-to-play team-based hero shooter. The game will be released on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

It will be a 6v6 team-based shooter in the style of Overwatch, where players will compete in famous arenas from the Marvel universe and choose characters from among the most famous heroes and villains.

The game has already announced 18 characters, including Iron Man, Hulk, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, Magneto, and others. Asgard Arena and Tokyo 2099 were also announced.

The game’s features also include environment destruction, which was demonstrated in the trailer. Players will be able to destroy map elements for a strategic advantage.

In the future, NetEase promises to add new characters and maps to the game every season.

The release date is not yet known, but a closed alpha test will be held in May, which can be registered for on the game’s official website.