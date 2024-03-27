Sony has released The Spider Within, a short film about Miles Morales’ Spider-Man. The film takes place between the first and second parts of the Spider-verse films.

The short film is about mental health. Miles Morales tries to balance his responsibilities as a friend, student, and friendly neighbor of Spider-Man in Brooklyn. After a particularly difficult day, Miles suffers a panic attack.

Created as part of Sony’s LENS (Leading and Empowering New Storytellers) program, the short film premiered at last year’s Annecy International Animated Film Festival. The film was created in partnership with the Kevin Love Fund.