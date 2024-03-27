Sony is introducing a new Community Game Help feature on PS5. This feature will automatically record segments of gameplay when you earn achievements. These fragments will illustrate instructions on how to complete achievements and win trophies.

By activating this feature, PS5 will automatically record a video when a player completes an action in supported games. After moderation, these videos will be published in Game Help for PlayStation players.

PS5 players will be able to use these videos to get a hint to get the trophy. The community videos will complement the Game Help section, which offers access to hints, tips and walkthroughs from developers.

The videos will be removed from the PS5 console after being uploaded to Sony’s servers. If the clip is moderated and published, the user will be notified. Sound from the webcam, microphone, or chat will not be included in the clips.