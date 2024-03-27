OpenAI, in collaboration with artists, designers, creative directors, and filmmakers, showed how to use Sora, an artificial intelligence capable of turning text queries into videos, to turn ideas into reality.

On its official website, the company published the first examples of work and impressions from the creators with whom it collaborated on this project.

One of the works is Air Head by shy kids, a multimedia production company that used Sora for its short film about a human balloon.

'air head' is one of the first short films made using #Sora by @OpenAI. the response so far has left us floating.🎈 pic.twitter.com/bBR6IMZQ8M — shy kids (@shykids) March 25, 2024

“We now have the ability to expand on stories we once thought impossible. As great as Sora is at generating things that appear real, what excites us is its ability to make things that are totally surreal. A new era of abstract expressionism.” Speaking to the wider industry, “people from all over the world with stories ready to burst out of their chests finally have the opportunity to show the world what’s inside,” said shy kids.

In addition, on the OpenAI website you can see 6 other applications of Sora for video creation, which were made by professional filmmakers, musicians, designers, or sculptors.

Of course, the feedback from creators is quite positive and mostly notes the opportunities for unlocking creative and non-standard ideas with the help of AI, which would be very difficult or impossible to implement in other ways.