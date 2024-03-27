UNITED24, as part of the initiative of the Kyiv and Paris offices of Havas, recreated Kyiv’s Independence Square in Fortnite.

Thanks to Fornite’s card monetization system, users can use their cards to raise funds for the reconstruction of a primary healthcare clinic in Prybuzke, Mykolaiv region. This clinic will be a means of addressing the urgent medical needs of residents of regions close to the front line.

The map itself is an exact replica of Independence Square, a landmark in Ukraine’s history.

“This map is an exact copy of Kyiv’s Independence Square. In the history of Ukraine, this is a significant place that has long been a symbol of invincibility. It is here that Ukrainians gather for events that affect the future of the country. So you will not only join the fundraiser, but also feel part of history by visiting virtual Kyiv,” UNITED24 wrote.

The more time users spend on the map, the more money will be generated from monetization and the more money will go to restore the Prybuzka outpatient clinic.

To access the map in Fortnite, you need to enter the island’s code – 1992-2531-2170 – in the search.