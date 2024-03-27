Employees who have more flexibility and feel secure about their employment have better mental health. This is evidenced by the results of a study based on a survey conducted in 2021, Ars Technica writes.

More than 18 thousand Americans took part in the survey, and the research has now been published in the monthly journal JAMA Network Open.

Experts assessed flexibility in the context of ease of adjusting work schedules, advance notice of changes, and how often employers make them.

People who reported more flexibility in their work had a 26% lower risk of serious psychological distress. The measurements were made using a questionnaire that assesses depression, nervousness, hopelessness, and feelings of worthlessness, among other things.

People with more job flexibility were 13% less likely to experience daily anxiety, 11% less likely to experience weekly anxiety, and 9% less likely to experience anxiety several times a year.

Job security is also good for mental health. Employees were asked how likely they thought it was that they would lose their job in the next 12 months.

Those who felt more confident about their jobs were 25% less likely to have a serious psychological disorder. Also, people who felt secure about their employment were 27% less likely to experience daily anxiety and 21% less likely to experience weekly anxiety.