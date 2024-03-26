Tesla is offering its US customers a free trial of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) driver assistance technology for one month. This was announced by the automaker’s CEO Elon Musk on the X platform, CNBC reports.

The billionaire also wrote an email to the company’s employees. In it, he demands that Tesla employees install and demonstrate to customers how the latest version of FSD works before delivering cars in North America.

“Going forward, it is mandatory in North America to install and activate FSD V12.3.1 and take customers on a short test ride before handing over the car,” Tesla CEO wrote in a letter.

He also added that “almost no one realizes” how well this driver assistance technology works (under supervision).

“I know this will slow down the delivery process, but it is nonetheless a hard requirement,” Elon Musk said in a letter to employees.

While all new Tesla cars have a standard driver assistance system called Autopilot, the company also offers an FSD option for $199 per month for most customers in North America.

Tesla’s FSD system does not turn cars into autonomous vehicles. According to the instructions for Tesla owners, when using FSD or FSD Beta, drivers must remain attentive to the road and be prepared to control the car.

Owners of FSD cars can also access the FSD Beta system, which allows them to test and help debug new driver assistance features on public roads.

Under pressure from the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Tesla has voluntarily recalled cars in recent years to improve the safety of its Autopilot, FSD, and FSD Beta systems.