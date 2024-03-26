Stellar Blade, a PS5 exclusive from Korean studio Shift Up, will get a demo on the PS Store on March 29. The game will be released on April 26.

The demo will cover the first hours of the game. Players will be able to learn game mechanics and defeat the first boss. All progress can be transferred to the full version of the game after the release.

The game tells the story of Eva, a paratrooper of the 7th Airborne Detachment, who goes to the devastated Earth to destroy the mysterious Naitib creatures and thus save humanity from extermination.