Samsung has started selling the updated Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) in Romania, reports GSMArena.

There has been no official announcement from the company, and at the same time, the full specifications of the device are not fully known, but it is clear that the S6 Lite has a new octa-core processor with 2.4 GHz and 2.0 GHz cores. According to unofficial sources, this is the Exynos 1280.

Among other things, this is the same tablet with a 10.4-inch LCD display, an included S Pen stylus and a 7040 mAh battery.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) will have variants with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage with support for expansion up to 1 TB. There will also be a 128 GB variant, but it is not yet available on the official website. There are also versions with Wi-Fi and LTE.

It is also known that the tablet will run on OneUI 6.1 based on Android 14 right out of the box.

It is not yet known when Samsung will introduce the tablet in other markets.