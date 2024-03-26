It’s just a concept, but the hint is clear – in the form of the Genesis Neolun, we see a large electric crossover that could become a production model in the coming years.

For example, the design of the Genesis Neolun concept already follows the general stylistic features of the Genesis company: a V-shaped line in front, integrated dual headlights and lights, soft body lines and huge wheel rims. Everything is in line with the name Neolun, which is a combination of two words – Neo (something “new”) and luna (i.e. “moon”, probably with a hint of smooth rounded surfaces).

Genesis Neolun concept car: Koreans dream of a large electric crossover
A characteristic feature of the Genesis Neolun concept is the absence of a central pillar and the opening of the doors in different directions; although we are unlikely to see this in a production model. However, a retractable footrest for access to the spacious Purple Silk and Royal Indigo interior, or four separate ottoman seats may well appear.

The interior of the Genesis Neolun concept also features a flat center display, a vertical selector behind the steering wheel, and numerous speakers for a stereo effect. Finally, the Genesis Neolun concept car has a heating system based on the Korean Ondol tradition, which means that heat comes from various heated surfaces: the floor and doors, the front panel, and the center console.

Currently, there is no exact information about the future of the Genesis Neolun concept. However, we are eager to see it become a production model!