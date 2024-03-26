In the United States, a judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by Elon Musk’s X Corp against the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), which studies toxic content on social media, writes Reuters.

The decision was made by US Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco. In his opinion, X Corp sued the non-profit group to punish it for expressing its opinions and criticism.

“X Corp has brought this case in order to punish CCDH for CCDH publications that criticized X Corp–and perhaps in order to dissuade others who might wish to engage in such criticism,” the judge noted.

Last year, X Corp filed a lawsuit against the Center for Combating Digital Hate for its active efforts to obstruct freedom of expression.

Before that, X Corp. sent a letter to the nonprofit organization. In it, it accused CCDH of “a series of disturbing and unsubstantiated statements that appear to be designed to harm Twitter (formerly X – ed.) in general and its digital advertising business in particular.”

Following the judge’s decision, X Corp intends to appeal.