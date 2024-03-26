Canva has announced the acquisition of Affinity, developers of a suite of professional design programs that offer tools that can compete with Adobe. The company announced this in an official statement.

“Today, we’re incredibly excited to welcome Affinity to the Canva team as we set our sights on empowering every kind of designer. Trusted by more than three million creative professionals across the globe, Affinity’s award-winning suite of professional design software has become a sought-after solution for everything from photo editing to complex graphic and vector design. Together, we’re setting our sights on empowering every kind of team and organization to achieve their goals,” they wrote in a statement.

Affinity is based in the UK and has a team of 90 people who will be joining Canva. Affinity will become part of the company’s European assets, including Flourish, Kaleido, SmartMockups, Pexels, Pixabay, and SlidesCarnival.

In the future, the company promises to tell more about further development plans and updates.

According to Bloomberg, the deal is worth several hundred million pounds, but the exact amount is not disclosed.

Affinity has a number of toolkits for designers, including Affinity Designer, which includes vector-based software for everything from creating digital illustrations to concept art, unique graphics, logos, brand design, web layouts, and more.

Another suite is Affinity Photo, a photo editor available for MacOS, Windows, and iPad. This suite is suitable for basic editing, advanced retouching, and creating multi-layered photo compositions.

The last suite offered by Affinity is Affinity Publishers. This is a set of software for professional page layout. The company says that it is a user-friendly, intuitive application that allows you to combine images, graphics, and text to create publisher-ready layouts for everything from books, magazines, and marketing materials to social media templates, website layouts, and more.