Apple has officially confirmed the date of its annual developers conference – Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024. It is at this event that the company traditionally announces software updates. This year, most expectations are for iOS 18.

The company informs that the Worldwide Developers Conference will take place from June 10 to 14. It will be available for free online and offline for all developers and will take place at Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

At the event, Apple announces another series of major software updates. This year’s focus is expected to be on iOS 18, which Apple considers to be the biggest iPhone update ever. The update will include new artificial intelligence features, as well as more options for home screen customization.

This year’s conference will include video sessions and the opportunity to communicate with Apple designers and engineers, as well as networking with the global developer community. You can apply for participation here.

On March 28 this year, applicants will be notified of their status, and the winners will be able to apply for an internship at Apple Park. Fifty winners who are recognized for the best applications will be invited to Cupertino for a three-day trip.