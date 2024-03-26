A new batch of rumors about the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max hints that the new smartphones will feature two colors – space black and gold rose. This was reported by 9to5Mac.

The new information came from a post on Weibo, where all the colors of Apple’s future smartphones were revealed. It also says that the Pro models will abandon blue in favor of rose.

The space black color has already appeared in the iPhone 14 Pro, but then the smartphones were made of stainless steel, while the company has already started using titanium in the iPhone 15 models.

Separately, photos of an alleged case for the iPhone 16 Pro Max have also appeared online, showing a separate cutout for the capture button, which is rumored to appear on the bottom right of the smartphone and provide quick access to the camera or other programs.