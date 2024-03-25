Bend Studio, the developers of Days Gone and the shooter Syphon Filter, are working on a game service, reports Insider Gaming.

The information comes from new vacancies from the studio, including a lead project manager for a new AAA game.

“Hands-on game development experience in leadership roles shipping AAA live service games… Experience redefining “AAA” game development studios from waterfall to agile development and production in a hands-on leadership role,” says the job description.

The job posting suggests that the studio is looking for someone who can help them adapt to working on game services, but no details on what kind of game it will be.

One of the possible options for development could be an online survival game about a world overrun by zombies, set in the Days Gone universe, but this is just speculation and it is not yet even clear what exactly Bend Studio is working on.