The European Union will investigate Apple, Google and Meta for potential violations of the Digital Markets Act (DMA). This is stated in a statement by the European Commission.

Among the reasons for the investigation are restrictions on redirecting users to third-party app stores from the Play Store and App Store and the “pay or opt-in” model on Facebook and Instagram, which allows users to opt out of ads for €9.99 per month.

The EU is not convinced that the companies are fulfilling their commitments to a fairer and more open digital space for European citizens and companies.

“Should our investigation conclude that there is lack of full compliance with the DMA, gatekeepers could face heavy fines,” said EU Commissioner Thierry Breton.

After the investigation, the Commission will inform each company what it needs to do to fix the problems, as well as what measures the regulator plans to take.

If violations are found, the Commission may fine each company up to 10% of its annual global revenue under the DMA, or even 20% in cases of “repeat infringement.”

In addition, the European Commission is also conducting an investigation into Amazon for allegedly favoring its own-brand products on the Amazon Store, which violates Article 6(5) of the DMA.