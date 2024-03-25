The publication continues below the advertisement

AI researcher Shruti Mishra said that NVIDIA has released 9 free online courses on artificial intelligence.

1. Generative AI explained

Generative AI and explin how Generative AI works;

Various Generative AI applications;

Challenges and opportunities in Generative AI.

Link.

2. Building A Brain in 10 minutes

Exploring how neural networks use data to learn;

Understanding the math behind a neuron.

Link.

3. Augment your LLM with Retrieval Augmented Generation

Basics of Retrieval Augmented Generation;

RAG retrieval process;

NVIDIA AI Foundations and RAG model components.

Link.

4. AI in the Data Center

AI use cases, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, and their workflows;

GPU architecture and its impact on AI;

Deep learning frameworks, and deployment considerations.

Link.

5. Accelerate Data Science Workflows with Zero Code Changes

Learn benefits of unified CPU and GPU workflows;

GPU-accelerate data processing and ML without code changes;

Experience faster processing times.

Link.

6. Mastering Recommender Systems

Strategies from Kaggle Grandmasters on building recommendation system for e-commerce;

Cover 2-stage models, candidate generation, feature engineering, and ensembling.

Link.

7. Networking Introduction

Learn about networks and their importance;

Explore Ethernet basics and data forwarding in Ethernet networks;

Discuss network components, requirements, OSI model, TCP/IP protocol.

Link.

8. How to Perform Large-Scale Image Classification

Learn large-scale image classification;

Cover challenges, modeling techniques AND validation strategies.

Link.

9. Building RAG Agents with LLMs

Scalable deployment strategies for LLMs and vector databases;

Modern LangChain paradigms for dialog management and document retrieval;

Using advanced models and steps for production.

Link.