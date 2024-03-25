AI researcher Shruti Mishra said that NVIDIA has released 9 free online courses on artificial intelligence.
1. Generative AI explained
- Generative AI and explin how Generative AI works;
- Various Generative AI applications;
- Challenges and opportunities in Generative AI.
2. Building A Brain in 10 minutes
- Exploring how neural networks use data to learn;
- Understanding the math behind a neuron.
3. Augment your LLM with Retrieval Augmented Generation
- Basics of Retrieval Augmented Generation;
- RAG retrieval process;
- NVIDIA AI Foundations and RAG model components.
4. AI in the Data Center
- AI use cases, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, and their workflows;
- GPU architecture and its impact on AI;
- Deep learning frameworks, and deployment considerations.
5. Accelerate Data Science Workflows with Zero Code Changes
- Learn benefits of unified CPU and GPU workflows;
- GPU-accelerate data processing and ML without code changes;
- Experience faster processing times.
6. Mastering Recommender Systems
- Strategies from Kaggle Grandmasters on building recommendation system for e-commerce;
- Cover 2-stage models, candidate generation, feature engineering, and ensembling.
7. Networking Introduction
- Learn about networks and their importance;
- Explore Ethernet basics and data forwarding in Ethernet networks;
- Discuss network components, requirements, OSI model, TCP/IP protocol.
8. How to Perform Large-Scale Image Classification
- Learn large-scale image classification;
- Cover challenges, modeling techniques AND validation strategies.
9. Building RAG Agents with LLMs
- Scalable deployment strategies for LLMs and vector databases;
- Modern LangChain paradigms for dialog management and document retrieval;
- Using advanced models and steps for production.
