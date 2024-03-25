AI researcher Shruti Mishra said that NVIDIA has released 9 free online courses on artificial intelligence.

1. Generative AI explained

  • Generative AI and explin how Generative AI works;
  • Various Generative AI applications;
  • Challenges and opportunities in Generative AI.

Link.

2. Building A Brain in 10 minutes

  • Exploring how neural networks use data to learn;
  • Understanding the math behind a neuron.

Link.

3. Augment your LLM with Retrieval Augmented Generation

  • Basics of Retrieval Augmented Generation;
  • RAG retrieval process;
  • NVIDIA AI Foundations and RAG model components.

Link.

4. AI in the Data Center

  • AI use cases, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, and their workflows;
  • GPU architecture and its impact on AI;
  • Deep learning frameworks, and deployment considerations.

Link.

5. Accelerate Data Science Workflows with Zero Code Changes

  • Learn benefits of unified CPU and GPU workflows;
  • GPU-accelerate data processing and ML without code changes;
  • Experience faster processing times.

Link.

6. Mastering Recommender Systems

  • Strategies from Kaggle Grandmasters on building recommendation system for e-commerce;
  • Cover 2-stage models, candidate generation, feature engineering, and ensembling.

Link.

7. Networking Introduction

  • Learn about networks and their importance;
  • Explore Ethernet basics and data forwarding in Ethernet networks;
  • Discuss network components, requirements, OSI model, TCP/IP protocol.

Link.

8. How to Perform Large-Scale Image Classification

  • Learn large-scale image classification;
  • Cover challenges, modeling techniques AND validation strategies.

Link.

9. Building RAG Agents with LLMs

  • Scalable deployment strategies for LLMs and vector databases;
  • Modern LangChain paradigms for dialog management and document retrieval;
  • Using advanced models and steps for production.

Link.