The second-generation Nissan Kicks was recently introduced to the US market. This is a compact crossover that is no longer so compact.

After all, with the change of generations, the new Nissan Kicks has slightly increased in size and has now reached 4.37-meter length and 2.66-meter wheelbase – that is, at the level of the first-generation Nissan Qashqai. The design has also become more “adult”: a wide radiator grille, modern narrow headlights, two-tone body paint, and additional rear windows.

The technology has also grown. The new generation of Nissan Kicks immediately receives a 2-liter 141-horsepower gasoline engine that is paired with a variable speed transmission. The customer can choose the type of drive – front or all-wheel drive (optional). Together with a considerable ground clearance of 213 mm, this promises the new Nissan Kicks good off-road capabilities.

The interior is also up to par. The new Nissan Kicks crossover will receive 7- or even 12.3-inch displays, BOSE audio speakers in the headrests, and driver assistance systems. And the “heated” SR version is decorated with red décor and carbon fiber inserts.

Sales of the Nissan Kicks in the United States will start soon, with prices to be announced. If they turn out to be adequate enough, then a car of this format can count on success anywhere. Are we waiting for it in Ukraine?