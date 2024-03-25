Windows Central journalist Jez Corden said on the Xbox Two podcast that Microsoft is working on a new portable console, Insider Gaming reports.

Corden also clarified that he was not referring to a cloud-based portable like Playstation Portal, but rather a standalone portable console like Nintendo Switch or SteamDeck. The insider also added that the mere fact of development does not mean that such a console will necessarily appear on the market.

The information about the development of a new console is partially confirmed by the words of the newly elected Xbox president Sarah Bond.

“We’ve got more to come. There’s some exciting stuff coming out in hardware that we’re going to share this holiday. We’re also invested in the next-generation roadmap. What we’re really focused on there is delivering the largest technical leap you will have ever seen in a hardware generation, which makes it better for players and better for creators and the visions that they’re building.”

Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, also hinted earlier that the next Xbox projects will be “unique and powerful.”