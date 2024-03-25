Console owners will be able to try Cyberpunk 2077 for free. CD Projekt Red is hosting a free weekend of games on consoles from March 28 to April 1, 2024.

Try out #Cyberpunk2077 for free! Get a taste of Night City in a free trial coming soon to @PlayStation 5 and @Xbox Series X|S. Deets below 👇 pic.twitter.com/CTcs2Sm3ZJ — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) March 25, 2024

The promotion will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and will allow absolutely everyone to try 5 hours of the basic game updated to the latest version without any add-on, as no subscription is required.

The event will start at 17:00 on Thursday, March 28 and will last until 8:59 on April 1, so there’s plenty of time to play for 5 hours. Those who wish to continue their adventures will be able to transfer their saves to the full game if they purchase it.

Although Cyberpunk 2077 seemed rather crude and full of problems at release, with the 2.0 update that came out last year along with the Phantom Liberty expansion pack, the developers have done a lot of work on their own mistakes and managed to finally bring the game to the promised level.

We remind you that the game recently received the Ultimate Edition, which, among other things, was physically released in some markets.