China has introduced recommendations to phase out American microprocessors Intel and AMD in government personal computers and servers, Reuters reports.

The procurement guidelines also aim to displace Microsoft’s Windows operating system and foreign-made database software in favor of Chinese options.

Government agencies above the city level have been ordered to include criteria that require secure and reliable processors and operating systems in procurement.

China’s Ministry of Industry issued a statement in late 2023 with three separate lists of processors, operating systems, and centralized databases that are considered safe and reliable for three years after the date of publication, all from Chinese companies.

The United States is not standing aside and is seeking to increase domestic semiconductor production and reduce dependence on China and Taiwan through the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022.

It is aimed at supporting American semiconductors and includes financial assistance to domestic production with subsidies for the production of advanced chips.