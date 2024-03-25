The Australian studio Drop Bear Bytes, despite the troubles with the publisher Versus Evil, brought their role-playing game Broken Roads to release. The project is due to be released on major platforms on April 10, 2024.

As a reminder, Broken Roads is a turn-based post-apocalyptic role-playing game with complex dialogues, a moral compass, and the impact of your decisions on the world set in Australia. The authors were inspired by such hits as Fallout 2, Planescape: Torment, Torment: Tides of Numenera, Wasteland 2/3, and Disco Elysium. There are more than enough conversations to go around and many problems can be solved with intelligence and empathy, not weapons.

Broken Roads takes place in Western Australia after a nuclear war, so of course there’s a lot of Mad Max in there, too.

Broken Roads was supposed to be released in November of 2023, then moved to early 2024, and after the unexpected closure of the game’s publisher Versus Evil, it moved a little more.

On April 10, 2024, the game will be released on Windows PC on Steam, GOG.com and Epic Games Store, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. If you love classic RPGs, add Broken Roads to your Wish List.