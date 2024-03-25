According to analyst Jeff Pu of Haitong International Tech Research, Apple is developing the A18 Pro chip for the iPhone 16 with a focus on improving the performance of generative artificial intelligence on the device, writes 9to5Mac.

“According to our supply chain checks, we are seeing growing demand for Apple’s A18, while its A17 Pro volume has stabilized since Feb. We note Apple’s A18 Pro, the 6-GPU version, will feature a larger die area (compared to A17 Pro), which could be a trend for edge AI computing,” said Pu.

Edge AI computing is the execution of AI tasks directly on the device, rather than in the cloud. This allows using the generative AI function on the device sometimes without the need for a network connection.

In addition, Jeff Pu also noted that the production of A18 Pro chips this year began to ramp up earlier than usual.

The iPhone 16 and 16 Pro will reportedly have the A18 chip version, but according to Pu, it looks like only the A18 Pro, which is intended for the 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max, will have AI-oriented changes.