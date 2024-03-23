Shinji Mikami, who left Tango Gameworks in early 2023, has founded a new studio called KAMUY, Gematsu reports.

This became known thanks to a post on the official Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered website. The creators section of the website lists Shinji Mikami and his new studio.

Mikami is the creator of the Resident Evil series. He has made a significant contribution to the popularization of the survival-horror genre and has since had a great influence on the video game industry. After that, the author tried to move away from horror and created comedy action movies Shadows of the Damned and God Hand.

In 2010, Shinji Mikami founded Tango Gameworks as part of ZeniMax Media Inc. and released The Evil Within in 2014. After that, the creator announced that he no longer wanted to develop games directly and became the executive producer of Ghostwire: Tokyo and Hi-Fi RUSH.