The UN General Assembly has unanimously adopted the first global resolution on artificial intelligence. It calls on countries to protect human rights, personal data, and monitor the risks associated with the technology, writes Reuters.

The resolution, proposed by the United States and supported by China and more than 120 other countries, also calls for stronger privacy policies.

“Today, all 193 members of the United Nations General Assembly have spoken in one voice, and together, chosen to govern artificial intelligence rather than let it govern us,” U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

The resolution is the latest in a series of initiatives by governments around the world to regulate the development of AI amid concerns that it could be used to undermine democratic processes, commit fraud, or lead to significant job losses or other negative consequences.

“The improper or malicious design, development, deployment and use of artificial intelligence systems … pose risks that could … undercut the protection, promotion and enjoyment of human rights and fundamental freedoms,” the document says.

Recently, the European Parliament approved extensive legislation on AI regulation. This happened almost three years after the draft rules were first proposed.