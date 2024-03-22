Raphaël Colantonio, founder and former director of Arkane Studios, has announced that his studio WolfEye Studios is developing a new game in a retro-fantasy setting, VGC reports.

This became known from Colantonio’s post in X, where he writes that he is looking for funding at the GDC conference in San Francisco.

Pitching new game at GDC with @roby_julien 👀 pic.twitter.com/TFu1bid2LI — Raphael Colantonio (@rafcolantonio) March 19, 2024

Colantonio founded and worked for 18 years at Arkane. During this time, he was the president and co-creative director of the studio, which created such games as Dishonored, Prey, Arx Fatalis, and Dark Messiah of Might and Magic.

In May last year, it was announced that WolfEye had received an investment from the venture capital company Galaxy Interactive.

“Our partnership with Galaxy will allow us to maintain our independence, while also allowing us to get more ambitious with our next game – which is a dream situation to be in!” says Julien Roby, CEO of the studio.

WolfEye also added that the company will spend the next few months expanding its development team and continue to develop a prototype for an ambitious new game that has yet to be announced.