Microsoft has unveiled the new Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6, which will not be sold directly to consumers, The Verge reports.

The new devices are targeted at business users and feature the latest Intel Core Ultra processors, the new Microsoft Copilot key, and a neural processing unit (NPU) to accelerate some of the existing and upcoming AI features in Windows 11. Microsoft calls them the first Surface AI PCs designed exclusively for business.

Both Surface devices have not undergone any external changes, so Surface Pro 10 for business will look like Intel’s version of the Surface Pro 9. The Surface Laptop 6 for Business has an additional USB-C Thunderbolt 4 port, but the screen bezels and overall design are very similar to the Surface Laptop 5. Both devices will begin shipping to commercial customers on April 9.

Surface Pro 10

The Surface Pro 10 for Business has a choice between Core Ultra 5 135U and Core Ultra 7 165U processors, as well as a base version with 8GB of RAM, which can be expanded to 64GB of RAM.

The base specification, which will retail for $1199, will also include a 256GB Gen4 SSD. Surface Pro 10 will have two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports and a Microsoft Surface Connect port for charging. Microsoft promises up to 19 hours of battery life with the new Intel chips.

Microsoft has improved the 13-inch Surface Pro 10 for Business display with a new anti-reflective coating and a 33% increase in brightness. Rumors about an OLED display turned out to be false, Surface Pro 10 for business will come with an LCD display.

In addition to the display, Surface Pro 10 also has a significantly improved front camera. It has a 114-degree field of view and even shoots video in 1440p resolution. Thanks to the NPU chip, Windows Studio effects with background blurring and auto-cropping will also be available during video calls.

The device will also have an NFC reader, allowing businesses to easily use NFC security keys for authentication. Microsoft also plans to release a 5G-enabled business version of Surface Pro 10 in the future.

Surface Laptop 6

The Surface Laptop 6 will feature Intel’s Core Ultra H series chips, which deliver desktop-level performance. Businesses will be able to choose between Core Ultra 5 135H and Core Ultra 7 165H, 8GB of RAM in the base model for $1199, expandable up to 64GB, and storage options starting with 256GB Gen4 SSDs up to 1TB.

The 15-inch model will have two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports for the first time, as well as a regular USB-A, headphone jack, and Microsoft Surface Connect port for charging.

The smaller 13.5-inch model will have only one USB-C Thunderbolt 4 port, as well as a headphone jack and Surface Connect port.

Microsoft has not made any significant changes to the Surface Laptop 6 for Business display, but has added an anti-reflective coating. The front camera has also been upgraded to 1080p. Microsoft claims that the Surface Laptop 6 for Business will be twice as fast as the Laptop 5 thanks to the Ultra H series processors.

Microsoft will sell both of these devices exclusively to enterprises through its own channels and authorized resellers.

According to Nancy Gaskill, general manager of the Surface business, both of these devices are also the easiest Surface devices from Microsoft to maintain. Microsoft has placed QR codes on the internal components of both devices, and the Surface Pro 10 has internal labeling to make it easier to identify screws and driver types for certain components.

Microsoft is still not ready to talk about the numerous AI features it will add to Windows later this year, but these two new devices will be ready for them. Microsoft is currently planning to hold a special event on May 20 dedicated to Windows and Surface AI, where Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will share the company’s vision for AI for both software and hardware.