New rumors about the potential characteristics and release window of the new MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor have appeared on the web. This was reported by Android Authority with reference to the Chinese insider Digital Chat Station.

The 9400, as with its predecessor, the 9300, will abandon small CPU cores in favor of using Cortex-X5, Cortex-X4 and Cortex-A7xx cores, but their layout is still unknown.

If the 9300 layout is carried over to the 9400, we can expect Cortex-X5, 3 Cortex-X4 cores, and 4 Crotex-A730 cores.

MediaTek previously reported that it was developing the 9400 on TSMC’s 3-nanometer process. The company claims that the switch from 5-nanometer will result in an increase in speed of up to 18% with the same power consumption or a 32% reduction in power consumption at the same speed.

At the same time, the company confirmed that the new processor will be released in the second part of 2024, which coincides with new reports that say the Dimensity 9400 will be shown in October.

At the same time, Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will also use TSMC’s 3-nanometer process. According to preliminary reports, its presentation is also scheduled for October.

In addition to the 9400 information, it is also reported that MediaTek plans to release the Dimensity 9300 Plus in May. The chip will have a peak clock speed of 3.4 GHz and a 1.3 GHz GPU. The current Dimensity 9300 has a peak clock speed of 3.25 GHz, although MediaTek does not disclose the GPU frequency.