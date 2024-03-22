The role-playing action game from Obsidian Entertainment under the Sega publishing house is returning to GOG.

Alpha Protocol is a controversial game in many ways, with many questions about its technical state. The project was criticized at release, in particular for the poor implementation of shooting, the tired shelter system, and the banal lack of polish.

But what the game is remembered for to this day is its incredibly well-developed role-playing elements and unconventional script.

In 2019, the game disappeared from all digital platforms without a trace. Sega explained this by the expiration of its publishing rights, as well as some outdated music licenses.

But the Poles from GOG managed to bring back the DRM-free version of the game. The game is fully compatible with modern computers, has full controller support, and an achievement system.