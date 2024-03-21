The stunt car arcade/puzzle game Stunt Paradise by Ukrainian studio Brinemedia has been released on Windows PC via Steam, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

Stunt Paradise is a dynamic 2.5D arcade/puzzle game in which you have to complete stunning levels in the allotted time without destroying your own car. Stunt Paradise has about 3-5 hours of gameplay, 50 levels and 20 different cars.

The game costs about $7.99 on Steam, on Xbox and Nintendo Switch. Until March 28, 2024, Ukrainians can purchase Stunt Paradise with a starting discount of 174 UAH on Xbox and 158 UAH on Steam.

There is not much text in the game, but there is a Ukrainian localization, so we support the Ukrainian language. There is a short demo of Stunt Paradise on Steam, so you can try the game yourself.