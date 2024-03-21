After almost 15 years of production, the Infiniti QX80 has finally found a successor. Only its name and general positioning have remained unchanged – it is still a large luxury SUV.
But the rest has been completely changed. For example, the overall design of the Infiniti QX80: the front end is made with two-story optics, the radiator grille resembles a pyramid, the side is decorated with almost straightforward molding, the door handles are now retractable, and the trunk lid has a solid “piano key” lantern.
There are even more technical changes. The Infiniti QX80 has abandoned the atmospheric V8 engine, now its place is taken by a 450 horsepower V6 turbo engine. The gearbox is always a 9-speed automatic, but the type of drive can be changed – rear or all-wheel drive. An air suspension has also been added with the ability to adjust the body height by 60-70 mm up/down.
The interior of the new Infiniti QX80 also keeps up with its design and global technical changes. The front panel consists of a pair of 14.3-inch displays, with an additional 9-inch display below on the center console. A black decorative insert bears the Infiniti inscription, and speakers of the KLIPSCH premium audio system are installed around the headrests, with a total of 14 speakers hidden in the cabin. In addition, there are all-round cameras with a “transparent hood” function and the ProPILOT Assist semi-autonomous driving system.
Plus, heating, ventilation, and massage not only in the front seats but also in the second-row seats. Although, to be as precise as possible, the new Infiniti QX80 will even have three rows of seats: one more additional row is located in the trunk area. Moreover, even the additional seats of the third row are heated – this is a manifestation of care for passengers.
Sales of the Infiniti QX80 will begin this summer. The estimated cost is already known: from $82.5 thousand for the simplest version with rear-wheel drive – and then up to $110 thousand for the maximum version of the Infiniti QX80 Autograph.
