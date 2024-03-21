After almost 15 years of production, the Infiniti QX80 has finally found a successor. Only its name and general positioning have remained unchanged – it is still a large luxury SUV.

But the rest has been completely changed. For example, the overall design of the Infiniti QX80: the front end is made with two-story optics, the radiator grille resembles a pyramid, the side is decorated with almost straightforward molding, the door handles are now retractable, and the trunk lid has a solid “piano key” lantern.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

There are even more technical changes. The Infiniti QX80 has abandoned the atmospheric V8 engine, now its place is taken by a 450 horsepower V6 turbo engine. The gearbox is always a 9-speed automatic, but the type of drive can be changed – rear or all-wheel drive. An air suspension has also been added with the ability to adjust the body height by 60-70 mm up/down.

The interior of the new Infiniti QX80 also keeps up with its design and global technical changes. The front panel consists of a pair of 14.3-inch displays, with an additional 9-inch display below on the center console. A black decorative insert bears the Infiniti inscription, and speakers of the KLIPSCH premium audio system are installed around the headrests, with a total of 14 speakers hidden in the cabin. In addition, there are all-round cameras with a “transparent hood” function and the ProPILOT Assist semi-autonomous driving system.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

Plus, heating, ventilation, and massage not only in the front seats but also in the second-row seats. Although, to be as precise as possible, the new Infiniti QX80 will even have three rows of seats: one more additional row is located in the trunk area. Moreover, even the additional seats of the third row are heated – this is a manifestation of care for passengers.

Sales of the Infiniti QX80 will begin this summer. The estimated cost is already known: from $82.5 thousand for the simplest version with rear-wheel drive – and then up to $110 thousand for the maximum version of the Infiniti QX80 Autograph.