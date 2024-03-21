After the recent announcement of the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, Qualcomm has not run out of new products, as the company introduced another processor – the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 for mid-range smartphones.

As with most new technologies nowadays, 7+ Gen 3 will support a wide range of artificial intelligence models, including large language models such as Llama 2 and Gemini Nano.

“Today, we embark on the latest expansion in the 7-series to create new levels of entertainment for consumers – integrating next-generation technologies for richer experiences. Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 is packed with support for incredible on-device generative AI features and provides incredible performance and power efficiency, while bringing Wi-Fi 7 to the Snapdragon 7 Series for the first time,” said Chris Patrick, senior vice president and general manager of mobile handsets, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

The new processor will also enhance the gaming experience on mid-range smartphones with Snapdragon Elite Gaming features, including Game Post Processing Accelerator and Adreno Frame Motion Engine 2.

In addition, according to Qualcomm, the 7+ Gen 3 can offer top-notch photography features with an industry-leading 18-bit cognitive ISP.

Among the manufacturers that have already confirmed the new processor in their devices are OnePlus, realme, and SHARP. The companies may introduce the first 7+ Gen 3 smartphones in the next few months.