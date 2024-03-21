At the State of Unreal 2024 presentation, a game with a rather cumbersome title Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra (Captain America & Black Panther Game) was announced. As part of the announcement, a trailer for the project was presented.

The game is being developed by Skydance New Media, the game division of the movie studio of the same name. The development is headed by Amy Hennig, who created the first three Uncharted titles at Naughty Dog.

Henig reports that the game will be story-oriented and will have a whole “ensemble” of game characters. The capabilities of Unreal Engine 5 make it possible to truly blur the lines between cinema and gaming.

The game is scheduled for release in 2025.