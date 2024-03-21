LG CineBeam Qube - a portable 4K projector with an unusual design, already available for pre-order

At CES 2024 earlier this year, LG showed a portable projector with an unusual design – the CineBeam Qube. It looks like a minimalist cube with a handle for easy carrying, which the designers clearly decided to make a “feature” of the model.

LG calls the CineBeam Qube “one of the smallest projectors in the world” – it measures just 8 x 13 x 13 cm and weighs 1.5 kg. At the same time, it has a 4K resolution, enhanced color gamut (154% DCI-P3), an RGB LED lamp with 500 ANSI lumens, and is capable of producing images up to 120″ diagonal.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

The smart platform of CineBeam Qube is traditional for LG products: the projector runs on the proprietary webOS 6.0 system, which offers clients for popular streaming services (YouTube, Netflix, Apple TV, Prime Video, etc.). The projector is equipped with an HDMI port for connecting other video sources, and can also receive a “picture” via Apple AirPlay 2 and Miracast. CineBeam Qube does not have a built-in battery, so you won’t be able to go far from the outlet.

It hasn’t been long since the announcement, and now the LG CineBeam Qube is available for pre-order for $1,299. For purchases made before April 7, customers will receive bonuses: a carrying case and a Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM 360, and the company plans to ship orders starting April 8.