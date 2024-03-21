Epic Games announced that Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) will support MetaHuman, a feature that allows creating and animating realistic characters.

Users will be able to easily create and animate high-quality NPCs for their Fortnite islands with MetaHuman Creator and MetaHuman Animator. MetaHuman Creator is a free online program that allows you to quickly create realistic digital humans that are fully customized and ready to use in UEFN or Unreal Engine.

MetaHuman Animator converts footage captured from an iPhone or an overhead stereo camera into high-quality facial animation for a character. The facial animation created with MetaHuman Animator can be applied to any MetaHuman character available in UEFN.

The company also presented The Talisman demo, which showed how MetaHumans and high-fidelity environments can completely change the look and feel of islands.