Epic Games Store will be available on Android and iOS smartphones. The company announced this during the State of Unreal event at Game Developers Conference 2024.

The mobile store will retain the same revenue share distribution as the PC version – 88% for developers and 12% for Epic Games.

In addition, developers will have the opportunity to use their own payment systems and retain 100% of the profit from in-app purchases.

The mobile stores will also support the Now on Epic and Epic First Run programs.

Now On Epic is an incentive program that offers third-party developers 100% of the revenue in the first six months after release on the Epic Games Store for any game released before October 31, 2023 on another third-party store or subscription service.

Epic First Run offers developers 100% of the revenue from user spending on eligible products during the first 6 months of exclusivity on the Epic Games Store. When the exclusivity period ends, the share will return to 88%/12%.

EGS is planned to be launched on smartphones by the end of the year, and the company promises to share more details in the future.