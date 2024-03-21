20th Century Studios presented a teaser trailer for the upcoming film Alien: Romulus by Fede Alvarez.

“The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful “Alien” franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe,” reads the description of the movie.

The cast of the film includes: Kaley Spaney (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Killing is Easy), Archie Reno (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fern (After the Sun), Eileen Wu.

Earlier, Fede Alvarez said that the famous film director and producer Ridley Scott highly praised the upcoming film. Alvarez admitted that it was one of the best moments of his life.

As you know, Alien: Romulus is due for release on August 16, 2024.