ConcernedApe, the developer of the popular farm simulator Stardew Valley, has released a major update 1.6 that adds a lot of new content to the game.

It includes four new events: a three-day festival called The Desert Festival, which will be available to players after they repair the bus, two mini-fishing festivals, and a new environmental event in the summer.

Stardew Valley 1.6 is now available on PC pic.twitter.com/HwIE4aYI0Y — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) March 19, 2024

Other updates include the ability to have multiple pets and put a hat on them, a “mastery” system accessed through a new area that provides powerful benefits and items, a new farm type, more dialogs for NPCs, new items, bug fixes, and more.

Currently, the update is only available for the PC version of the game, and 1.6 will be available on consoles and smartphones later.

Along with the release of the update, Stardew Valley immediately broke its own record for the number of simultaneous players on Steam, with 146,159 people playing the game at the same time.

The full list of changes is available on the game’s official website.